Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $68.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. traded as high as $60.78 and last traded at $60.2650, with a volume of 373508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.25.

ZION has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.70.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $130,544.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,033.63. The trade was a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,722,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 565.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the third quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Up 1.8%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average of $54.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle?market firms and high?net?worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash?management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company’s commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

