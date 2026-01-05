Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) versus IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Head-To-Head Analysis

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) and Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IDEXX Laboratories and Atossa Genetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEXX Laboratories 0 4 7 0 2.64 Atossa Genetics 2 0 2 1 2.40

IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus price target of $763.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.58%. Atossa Genetics has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 933.17%. Given Atossa Genetics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atossa Genetics is more favorable than IDEXX Laboratories.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

IDEXX Laboratories has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atossa Genetics has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IDEXX Laboratories and Atossa Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEXX Laboratories 24.65% 67.78% 31.08% Atossa Genetics N/A -49.42% -44.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IDEXX Laboratories and Atossa Genetics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEXX Laboratories $3.90 billion 13.89 $887.87 million $12.61 53.78 Atossa Genetics N/A N/A -$25.50 million ($0.24) -2.55

IDEXX Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Atossa Genetics. Atossa Genetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDEXX Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.8% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Atossa Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Atossa Genetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories beats Atossa Genetics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy. It also provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory diagnostic instruments, and services for biomedical research community. In addition, the company offers diagnostic and health-monitoring products for livestock, poultry, and dairy; products that test water for various microbiological contaminants; point-of-care electrolytes and blood gas analyzers; in-clinic chemistry, blood and urine chemistry, hematology, immunoassay, urinalysis, and coagulation analyzers; and SNAP rapid assays test kits. Further, it provides Colilert, Colilert-18, and Colisure tests, which detect the presence of total coliforms and E. coli in water; Enterolert, Pseudalert, Filta-Max and Filta-Max xpress, Legiolert, and Quanti-Tray products; and veterinary software and services for independent veterinary clinics and corporate groups. Additionally, the company offers human medical point-of-care products and laboratory diagnostics services. The company markets its products through marketing, customer service, sales, and technical service groups, as well as through independent distributors and other resellers. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Westbrook, Maine.

About Atossa Genetics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer. It also develops immunotherapy/chimeric antigen receptor therapy programs. The company was formerly known as Atossa Genetics Inc. and changed its name to Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2020. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

