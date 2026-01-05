Critical Contrast: Vistra (NYSE:VST) versus Eurosite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP)

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) and Eurosite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Vistra has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eurosite Power has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.9% of Vistra shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Vistra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistra 6.70% 64.04% 4.45% Eurosite Power N/A -12.75% -12.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vistra and Eurosite Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistra 0 3 12 4 3.05 Eurosite Power 0 0 0 0 0.00

Vistra presently has a consensus price target of $232.40, suggesting a potential upside of 44.19%. Given Vistra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vistra is more favorable than Eurosite Power.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vistra and Eurosite Power”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistra $17.22 billion 3.17 $2.66 billion $2.77 58.19 Eurosite Power $6.99 million 0.63 -$70,000.00 ($0.09) -0.57

Vistra has higher revenue and earnings than Eurosite Power. Eurosite Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vistra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vistra beats Eurosite Power on 15 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia. In addition, the company is involved in the electricity generation, wholesale energy purchases and sales, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. It serves approximately 4 million customers with a generation capacity of approximately 37,000 megawatts with a portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Vistra Energy Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Corp. in July 2020. Vistra Corp. was founded in 1882 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About Eurosite Power

EuroSite Power Inc., owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

