Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSV. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NYSE:CSV traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.90. 13,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.29.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.96 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 11.98%.Carriage Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,870,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter worth $435,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services, Inc operates as a leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services in the United States. The company owns and operates a network of funeral homes, cemeteries, crematories and related service facilities, offering a comprehensive suite of end-of-life services. Its portfolio encompasses traditional funeral services, memorials, graveside burials, mausoleum entombment and direct cremation options, alongside personalized tributes and reception arrangements.

In addition to standard funeral and cemetery offerings, Carriage Services provides pre-arrangement planning and financing solutions designed to ease the administrative and financial burden on grieving families.

