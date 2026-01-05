Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Barclays

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 35.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VRNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.70.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.22. 283,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 0.56.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $161.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Varonis Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 179.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company’s flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

