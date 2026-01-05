PowerFleet’s (AIOT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 179.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded PowerFleet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

NASDAQ:AIOT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.37. 139,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,193. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.94 million, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.34. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $8.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 9.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $111.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIOT. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after buying an additional 783,501 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in PowerFleet by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 107,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 61,992 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,884,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after acquiring an additional 343,580 shares during the period. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 4.3% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 49,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerFleet, Inc (NASDAQ: AIOT) develops and delivers Internet of Things (IoT)–based telematics and asset-tracking solutions designed to help businesses monitor, manage and optimize fleets of vehicles and industrial equipment. Its core offerings include wireless sensors, GPS tracking devices and cloud-hosted software platforms that provide real-time visibility into vehicle whereabouts, usage patterns, fuel consumption and maintenance needs. The company’s systems also support regulatory compliance and safety monitoring, enabling customers to reduce operational costs, minimize theft and improve overall asset utilization.

The company’s hardware portfolio features RFID readers, active and passive tags, onboard diagnostics (OBD) adapters and temperature or motion sensors that can be deployed on trucks, trailers, forklifts, containers and other high-value assets.

