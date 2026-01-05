Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded at Johnson Rice

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Johnson Rice’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Itron in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stephens raised Itron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.10.

Itron stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.93. 64,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,292. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.51 and its 200-day moving average is $118.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.17. Itron has a 52 week low of $90.11 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Itron had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $581.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.940 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $51,729.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,252.68. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $53,370.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,987.93. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,971 shares of company stock valued at $286,731. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Itron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

