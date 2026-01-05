Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $260.00 to $290.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Capital One Financial traded as high as $252.08 and last traded at $252.9560, with a volume of 616337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $247.93.

COF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $266.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.95.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 17,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total value of $3,961,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,727,379.45. The trade was a 26.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $9,583,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,020 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,026.60. The trade was a 37.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 278,218 shares of company stock worth $61,971,824 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,988,129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,427,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 74.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,380,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,995,603,000 after acquiring an additional 24,129,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 63.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,780,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,910,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,701,511,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,328 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $160.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.78, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.02%.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

