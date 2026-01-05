Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Barclays upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $11.23, but opened at $12.08. Barclays now has a $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00. Mobileye Global shares last traded at $11.6050, with a volume of 2,927,031 shares.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 220,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 55,713 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP raised its position in Mobileye Global by 9.8% in the first quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 147,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,221 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.57.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.34%.The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) is a leader in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company designs and supplies computer vision-based solutions that enable vehicles to detect and respond to road conditions, obstacles and signage. Mobileye’s core offering centers on its proprietary EyeQ system-on-a-chip (SoC) family, which processes video streams from automotive cameras to deliver features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision prevention and traffic sign recognition.

