Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Barclays upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $11.23, but opened at $12.08. Barclays now has a $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00. Mobileye Global shares last traded at $11.6050, with a volume of 2,927,031 shares.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.26.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MBLY
Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global
Mobileye Global Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.57.
Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.34%.The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.
About Mobileye Global
Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) is a leader in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company designs and supplies computer vision-based solutions that enable vehicles to detect and respond to road conditions, obstacles and signage. Mobileye’s core offering centers on its proprietary EyeQ system-on-a-chip (SoC) family, which processes video streams from automotive cameras to deliver features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision prevention and traffic sign recognition.
Founded in 1999 by Prof.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mobileye Global
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- First Time Since 2007: All Warnings Active
Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.