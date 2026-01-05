Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Blaize Call Options (NASDAQ:BZAI)

Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZAI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,661 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 197% compared to the typical volume of 1,571 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in Blaize during the 1st quarter worth $12,833,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blaize during the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blaize in the second quarter worth about $60,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Blaize in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blaize by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BZAI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 427,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,823. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $247.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.34. Blaize has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BZAI. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Blaize in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Blaize in a report on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Blaize in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Blaize to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

Blaize (NASDAQ: BZAI) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and develops hardware and software solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications at the edge. The company’s core technology is centered on its proprietary Graph Streaming Processor (GSP) architecture, which combines dataflow computing with a highly parallel matrix processing engine to deliver real-time AI inference with low power consumption. Blaize’s platform is aimed at customers seeking to deploy sophisticated AI workloads in environments where power efficiency, latency and form factor are critical.

The company offers a hardware portfolio that includes standalone GSP modules, PCIe cards and M.2 form-factor boards, alongside its Blaize AI software stack.

