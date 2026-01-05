Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Melius upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $365.92 and last traded at $364.4190, with a volume of 106650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $349.75.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $362.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $316.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $287.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.75.

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 787 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.17, for a total transaction of $247,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,421,948.97. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total value of $146,491.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,418 shares in the company, valued at $760,122.48. This represents a 16.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,103 shares of company stock valued at $5,477,768. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth $258,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 80.4% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.36.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.12%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company’s products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman’s shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

