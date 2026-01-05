M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $205.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. M&T Bank traded as high as $210.13 and last traded at $210.9530, with a volume of 88142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $204.04.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.15.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 5,250 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.70, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,541.70. The trade was a 48.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.06, for a total value of $1,140,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,324.20. The trade was a 26.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 2,214.3% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.73.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 20.91%. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

M&T Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. The company operates a commercial and retail banking franchise that includes deposit-taking, lending, and payment services delivered through branch networks, digital channels and commercial banking teams. M&T serves customers across the northeastern and mid?Atlantic United States and has expanded its geographic footprint through strategic acquisitions.

Its core businesses include commercial banking for middle?market and community businesses, consumer and retail banking, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and trust services.

