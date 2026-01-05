Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Valmont Industries (VMI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE: VMI) in the last few weeks:

12/29/2025 – Valmont Industries had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Valmont Industries had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/16/2025 – Valmont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $475.00 to $491.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Valmont Industries had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Valmont Industries had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Valmont Industries had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Valmont Industries had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Valmont Industries had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Valmont Industries had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In other news, insider James Christopher Colwell sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.68, for a total value of $154,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,214.48. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc (NYSE: VMI) is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont’s solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

