iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $42.9430, with a volume of 10553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.84.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 1.0%

The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,602,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,896,000 after buying an additional 1,068,318 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 617,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,760,000 after buying an additional 20,208 shares during the last quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 511,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,355,000 after acquiring an additional 53,064 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 437,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after purchasing an additional 61,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 403,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy. Component companies include oil equipment and services, oil exploration and production, and oil refinery, oil storage and transportation, and coal and uranium mining companies.

