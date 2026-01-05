WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.58 and last traded at $53.76, with a volume of 47047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.06.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Bank Corp bought a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 165.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar. The Index hedges against fluctuations in the relative value of the Euro against the United States dollar.

