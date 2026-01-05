Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $153.34 and last traded at $153.2450, with a volume of 10040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SCCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $114.50 to $119.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 target price on shares of Southern Copper and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on Southern Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $144.00 price target on Southern Copper and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $123.85.

Southern Copper Stock Up 3.8%

The firm has a market cap of $125.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 30.98%.The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,835. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 948 shares of company stock valued at $131,130 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Southern Copper by 27.9% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 62.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) is a large, integrated copper producer whose operations span the full value chain from exploration and mining to smelting, refining and the sale of copper and other metal products. The company produces a range of copper products including copper concentrate and refined cathodes, and recovers valuable byproducts such as molybdenum, silver and zinc. Southern Copper concentrates on high-volume, long-life assets designed to support steady production and processing capabilities.

Southern Copper’s operations are concentrated in Peru and Mexico, where it owns and operates multiple large-scale mining and processing facilities.

