iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.59 and last traded at $37.3450, with a volume of 2701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.53.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.85.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.5156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 286.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EUFN. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 30.8% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe. Component securities include those of banks, diversified financial companies, insurance companies and real estate companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.