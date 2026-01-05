iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.59 and last traded at $37.3450, with a volume of 2701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.53.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Up 0.1%
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.85.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.5156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 286.0%.
About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe. Component securities include those of banks, diversified financial companies, insurance companies and real estate companies.
