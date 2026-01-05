Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $134.00 and last traded at $130.92, with a volume of 13850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.66.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Energy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 111.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 15,795 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Newport Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,382,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by activities, such as the construction or provision of oil rigs, drilling equipment, and other energy-related service and equipment (such as seismic data collection), or companies engaged in the exploration, production, marketing, refining, and/or transportation of oil and gas products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.