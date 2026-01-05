National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $15.8660, with a volume of 1105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NESR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. National Bankshares set a $16.00 target price on National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Maxim Group started coverage on National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NESR

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Down 1.2%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.23.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of National Energy Services Reunited

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 21.2% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited

(Get Free Report)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ: NESR) is a publicly traded oilfield services company formed in 2021 through a business combination that brought together complementary drilling and production service providers. The company’s mission is to deliver integrated solutions across the upstream oil and gas value chain, combining regional expertise with global operational standards.

NESR’s service portfolio spans drilling, completion and production, offering products and capabilities such as cementing, coiled tubing, hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, pumping services and intervention solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.