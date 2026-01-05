Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $142.66 and last traded at $142.8060, with a volume of 14595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.10.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VT. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,457.1% during the third quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

