Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $193.71 and last traded at $187.6270, with a volume of 113075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $187.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $94.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Western Digital from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.65.

Western Digital Trading Down 1.6%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.69 and a 200 day moving average of $114.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.78.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. Western Digital had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 30.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 7.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $449,756.57. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 144,596 shares in the company, valued at $23,217,779.72. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Oulman sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.42, for a total transaction of $277,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,863 shares in the company, valued at $596,524.46. This represents a 31.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 26,369 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,785 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 195,606 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 252.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,839 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,988 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

