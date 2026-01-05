iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.49 and last traded at $56.4620, with a volume of 24702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.24.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.06.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 193,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,343,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Painted Porch Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 14,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 41,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.