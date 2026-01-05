Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $120.43 and last traded at $122.1210, with a volume of 191116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Up 1.4%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.39. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 2.85%.The firm had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kaiser Aluminum

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, EVP Blain Tiffany sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $812,971.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,748. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 340.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 475.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi?fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company’s offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high?value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

