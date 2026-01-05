Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Now Covered by Noble Financial

Investment analysts at Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 346.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRDF traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 117,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,181. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 77.21% and a negative net margin of 10,064.27%.The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 183.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 396,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 256,264 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 1,008.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 597,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 543,370 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Cardiff Oncology by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 152,692 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,524,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 772,844 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small-molecule therapies designed to modulate the tumor microenvironment and enhance antitumor immune responses. By focusing on unique immuno-oncology targets, Cardiff seeks to address resistance pathways that limit the effectiveness of existing cancer treatments.

Cardiff’s pipeline comprises several small-molecule immunomodulators in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.