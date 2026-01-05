Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given New $189.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $177.00 to $189.00 in a report released on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.70% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $184.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.69.
Morgan Stanley Stock Performance
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley
In other news, CEO Edward Pick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.34, for a total value of $16,434,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 574,986 shares in the company, valued at $94,493,199.24. This represents a 14.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 111.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 645.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Morgan Stanley News
Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts and screens are bullish on MS — a recent article reports a raised price target for Morgan Stanley and elsewhere MS appears on lists of top-ranked stocks expected to beat earnings, reinforcing optimism about near-term EPS beats and valuation upside. Morgan Stanley (MS) Price Target Raised by $18: A Comprehensive Analysis
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks includes Morgan Stanley among five top-ranked names likely to beat upcoming earnings, which can attract buyer interest ahead of results. Looking for Earnings Beat? Buy These 5 Top-Ranked Stocks
- Positive Sentiment: Industry recognition and analyst sentiment remain constructive — a survey-style note shows MS with an average analyst rating around “Moderate Buy,” supporting demand for the shares. Morgan Stanley Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts
- Positive Sentiment: Macro/wealth-management tailwind: large banks (JPM, Citi and MS peers) are increasingly recommending spot Bitcoin allocations; broader acceptance of crypto allocations by major wealth channels supports fee opportunities for MS’s wealth and private bank businesses. Bank of America Joins JPMorgan, Citi, Morgan Stanley By Recommending Bitcoin Portfolio Allocation
- Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley’s research desk is producing market-moving thematic work (e.g., bullish US market outlook for 2026 and regional energy studies). Those publications boost MS’s revenue mix via research/flows but have indirect and variable effects on firm earnings. US to Drive Stocks in 2026 With 10%-Plus Gain: Morgan Stanley
- Neutral Sentiment: Research note: Morgan Stanley flagged that Venezuela crude could meaningfully increase heavy crude flows — important for energy-sector pricing and clients, but only indirectly relevant to MS’s own fundamentals. American bank forecasts Venezuela crude exports will double
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and analyst activity on third-party names (Auna, ADM, BorgWarner, etc.) underscore MS’s revenue from investment banking and research but are company-agnostic signals rather than direct drivers of MS stock. Morgan Stanley Sees Growth Potential in Auna SA (AUNA)
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company’s chief executive and chairman in recent years.
The firm’s primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.
