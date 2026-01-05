Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given New $189.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $177.00 to $189.00 in a report released on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $184.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.69.

Shares of MS stock opened at $185.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $94.33 and a fifty-two week high of $182.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward Pick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.34, for a total value of $16,434,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 574,986 shares in the company, valued at $94,493,199.24. This represents a 14.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 111.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 645.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company’s chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm’s primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

