Pan American Silver (PAAS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

12/31/2025 – Pan American Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/29/2025 – Pan American Silver had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Pan American Silver had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Pan American Silver had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Pan American Silver had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/7/2025 – Pan American Silver had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Pan American Silver had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Pan American Silver had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $46.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/24/2025 – Pan American Silver had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Pan American Silver had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/15/2025 – Pan American Silver was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/11/2025 – Pan American Silver had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

