ASOS (LON:ASC) Insider William Barker Acquires 5,527 Shares

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) insider William Barker bought 5,527 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 278 per share, with a total value of £15,365.06.

William Barker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 30th, William Barker bought 4,344 shares of ASOS stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 276 per share, with a total value of £11,989.44.

On Wednesday, December 31st, William Barker purchased 62,040 shares of ASOS stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 275 per share, for a total transaction of £170,610.

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 283.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £338.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 253.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 280.42. ASOS Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 215 and a twelve month high of GBX 445.40.

ASOS ( LON:ASC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported GBX (250.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASOS had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASOS Plc will post 12.4165252 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 335 price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 270 to GBX 240 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 440 to GBX 375 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 383.33.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

