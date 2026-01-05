Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) and Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) and Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hanmi Financial and Oak Valley Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanmi Financial $430.37 million 1.89 $62.20 million $2.39 11.34 Oak Valley Bancorp $79.72 million 3.18 $24.95 million $2.85 10.60

Profitability

Hanmi Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Valley Bancorp. Oak Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hanmi Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Hanmi Financial and Oak Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanmi Financial 16.53% 9.59% 0.93% Oak Valley Bancorp 25.28% 12.56% 1.22%

Dividends

Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Hanmi Financial pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oak Valley Bancorp pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hanmi Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Oak Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hanmi Financial and Oak Valley Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanmi Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40 Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.17%. Given Hanmi Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hanmi Financial is more favorable than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Hanmi Financial has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.7% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oak Valley Bancorp beats Hanmi Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides real estate loans, such as commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit; and international finance and trade services and products, such as letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, it offers small business administration loans for business purposes, which comprise owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing, as well as equipment lease financing. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial business lending and trade finance, and small business administration lending, as well as consumer loans, including automobile loans, home mortgages, credit lines, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, merchant, night depository, extended hours, wire transfer of funds, note collection services, and automated teller machines. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, California.

