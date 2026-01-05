Reviewing Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) and Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS)

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) and Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.6% of Lifetime Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Maison Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 43.6% of Lifetime Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 64.7% of Maison Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lifetime Brands and Maison Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifetime Brands $659.07 million 0.14 -$15.16 million ($1.66) -2.42 Maison Solutions $124.22 million 0.05 $1.17 million ($0.26) -1.21

Maison Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lifetime Brands. Lifetime Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maison Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Lifetime Brands has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maison Solutions has a beta of 5.38, suggesting that its stock price is 438% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lifetime Brands and Maison Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifetime Brands 2 1 1 0 1.75 Maison Solutions 1 1 1 0 2.00

Lifetime Brands presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.66%. Maison Solutions has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,328.57%. Given Maison Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Maison Solutions is more favorable than Lifetime Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Lifetime Brands and Maison Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifetime Brands -5.49% -0.85% -0.30% Maison Solutions -4.89% -46.54% -6.80%

Summary

Maison Solutions beats Lifetime Brands on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifetime Brands

(Get Free Report)

Lifetime Brands, Inc. designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware. It also provides home solutions, such as thermal beverageware, bath scales, weather and outdoor household, food storage, neoprene travel, and home décor products. The company owns or licenses various brands, including the Farberware, Mikasa, Taylor, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, BUILT NY, Rabbit, Kamenstein, S’well, and Fred & Friends. It serves mass market merchants, specialty stores, department stores, warehouse clubs, grocery stores, off-price retailers, food service distributors, food and beverage outlets, and e-commerce. The company sells its products directly, as well as through its retail websites. Lifetime Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

About Maison Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Maison Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores. It also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Maison International, Inc. and changed its name to Maison Solutions Inc. in September 2021. Maison Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Monterey Park, California.

