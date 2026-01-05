Stone Summit Wealth LLC Has $6.72 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Stone Summit Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 268.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $80.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.96 and its 200-day moving average is $77.19. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $81.14.

