Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Trading 21.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report) traded up 21.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 332.50 and last traded at GBX 329. 3,112,714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 3,193,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 690 to GBX 695 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on Auction Technology Group from GBX 730 to GBX 460 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Auction Technology Group from GBX 415 to GBX 315 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Auction Technology Group from GBX 560 to GBX 460 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 549.

Get Auction Technology Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATG

Auction Technology Group Price Performance

About Auction Technology Group

The stock has a market capitalization of £396.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 287.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 346.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 0.62.

(Get Free Report)

Auction Technology Group plc?(“ATG”) is the operator of the world’s leading marketplaces and auction services for curated online auctions, seamlessly connecting bidders from around the world to over 3,800 trusted auction houses across two major sectors: Industrial & Commercial (“I&C”) and Art & Antiques (“A&A”).

The Group powers eight online marketplaces and listing sites using its proprietary auction platform technology, hosting in excess of 70,000 live and timed auctions each year. ATG?has been supporting the auction industry since 1971 and the Group has offices in the UK, US and Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.