Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Shares Up 21.4% – Here’s Why

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report) traded up 21.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 332.50 and last traded at GBX 329. 3,112,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 3,193,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270.95.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATG shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 560 to GBX 460 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on Auction Technology Group from GBX 730 to GBX 460 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 415 to GBX 315 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 690 to GBX 695 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 549.

The stock has a market cap of £396.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 287.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 346.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16.

Auction Technology Group plc?(“ATG”) is the operator of the world’s leading marketplaces and auction services for curated online auctions, seamlessly connecting bidders from around the world to over 3,800 trusted auction houses across two major sectors: Industrial & Commercial (“I&C”) and Art & Antiques (“A&A”).

The Group powers eight online marketplaces and listing sites using its proprietary auction platform technology, hosting in excess of 70,000 live and timed auctions each year. ATG?has been supporting the auction industry since 1971 and the Group has offices in the UK, US and Germany.

