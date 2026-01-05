D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $79.97 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,138,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 70,161 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $79,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 31,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 18,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 13.7% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 64,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in Pfizer by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 8,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.17 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $143.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 15.65%.Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.06.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

