D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 83,966 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 83,966 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $67,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.9% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 27,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Prologis by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $129.03 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $131.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 117.78%.

In other news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total transaction of $79,239.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,340.80. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Prologis from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Prologis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.24.

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

