D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,968 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.7% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $113,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 12.8%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $199.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.45. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.