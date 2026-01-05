D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,433 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $166,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $219,000. Motco purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $327.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.85. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $219.19 and a 1 year high of $339.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell 2000 Index, which measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

