D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stake in Novartis AG $NVS

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,074 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $28,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 82.4% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Novartis to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.75.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $138.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.29 and a 200 day moving average of $126.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $97.18 and a 1 year high of $140.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.01). Novartis had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.49%.The business had revenue of $14.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Basel that researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines and related health-care products. Formed through the 1996 merger of Ciba-Geigy and Sandoz, Novartis operates globally and focuses on bringing therapeutics from discovery through clinical development to commercial markets worldwide.

The company’s activities center on innovative pharmaceuticals across several therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neuroscience and ophthalmology, alongside capabilities in advanced therapies such as biologics, cell and gene therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.