D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,528 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $36,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 51.8% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 189,976 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,403,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP opened at $231.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $137.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.04.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.90%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price target on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $214.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.33.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

