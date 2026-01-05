KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 2,015 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. ASML makes up 1.1% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in ASML by 25.3% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,978,000 after purchasing an additional 76,023 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 31,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,835,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,092.00 to $1,331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,270.67.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,163.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,058.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $910.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,172.77.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.ASML’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $1.857 per share. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.80%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

