D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 775,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,057 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $56,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $76.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $76.55.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

