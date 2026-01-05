Capital Group Core Bond ETF $CGCB Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,047 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $20,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGCB. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 133.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 1,686.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period.

CGCB stock opened at $26.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average is $26.50. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $26.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1186 per share. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

