D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 44,156 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 256,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,156 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $23,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,777,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,775,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,591,000 after buying an additional 2,270,073 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 194.7% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,879,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,422,000 after buying an additional 1,241,735 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at $109,043,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,041,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,693,000 after buying an additional 1,153,335 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.58. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.26 and a twelve month high of $91.78.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

