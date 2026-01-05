D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $19,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 394.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 205.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $1,690,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.00, for a total transaction of $7,575,000.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 364,116 shares in the company, valued at $183,878,580. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.33, for a total transaction of $5,082,698.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 179,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,571,169.62. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,395 shares of company stock valued at $49,645,217. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Thirty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.10.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 3.2%

CRWD opened at $453.58 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $298.00 and a 52 week high of $566.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.24. The firm has a market cap of $114.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.98, a P/E/G ratio of 109.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.720 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

Featured Articles

