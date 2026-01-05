iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 318,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $30,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $97.32 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $99.12. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index of the 800 smallest issuers in the Russell 1000 Index. The Index includes equity securities issued by issuers, which range in size between approximately $1.7 billion and $12 billion, though these amounts may change from time to time.

