Sofi Wealth LLC Sells 180,237 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Sofi Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,138,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,237 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 2.9% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $53,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Team Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $47.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were given a $0.1648 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

