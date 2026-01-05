International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Stake Boosted by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 2.1% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Erste Group Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.85.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $291.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $272.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $214.50 and a 12 month high of $324.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $304.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 80.38%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

