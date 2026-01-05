5,689 Shares in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO Bought by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 875.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1,123.5% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on APO. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 target price on Apollo Global Management and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.23.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $788,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,787,621.64. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO opened at $146.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.46. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.58 and a 12-month high of $174.91.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.