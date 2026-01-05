Sofi Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,260,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099,444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $122,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $622,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 42,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 361,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,141,000 after buying an additional 46,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.2%

VWO stock opened at $54.93 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The company has a market cap of $105.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.