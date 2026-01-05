Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 10,386 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF $XHB

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF comprises about 0.9% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 424.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 128.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $104.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.26. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.29.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

