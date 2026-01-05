Greystone Financial Group LLC Buys 6,799 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.8% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.
Waste Management Price Performance
Shares of WM stock opened at $218.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.11 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58. The firm has a market cap of $87.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.94.
Waste Management Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.97%.
Insider Transactions at Waste Management
In other Waste Management news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total value of $299,542.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,112.40. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $252.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Waste Management from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $262.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.95.
View Our Latest Analysis on WM
Waste Management Profile
Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.
Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.
